Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.13

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 121500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Southern Silver Exploration Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

