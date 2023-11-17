Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.20

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 37.20 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 37.20 ($0.46), with a volume of 2250 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.47).

Directa Plus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.10 million, a PE ratio of -638.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 54.84.

Directa Plus Company Profile

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells graphene-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy and internationally. It operates through Textile, Environmental, and Others segments. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. Its products are used in environment, elastomers, textiles, composite materials, golf balls, footwear, and tyre applications.

Featured Stories

