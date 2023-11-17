Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GLBE. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, August 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.30.

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Global-e Online by 169.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Global-e Online during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

