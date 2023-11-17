Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given New $45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.30.
Global-e Online Trading Up 5.6 %
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.08% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Global-e Online will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Global-e Online by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
