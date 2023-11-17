Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.59

Shares of Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.59 and last traded at C$4.60, with a volume of 43900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.51.

Separately, Cormark set a C$7.00 price objective on Tenaz Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$123.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Tenaz Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas assets in Canada and the Netherlands. The company was formerly known as Altura Energy Inc and changed its name to Tenaz Energy Corp. in October 2021. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

