Sivota (LON:SIV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $45.00

Shares of Sivota PLC (LON:SIV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.49), with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.50).

Sivota Trading Up 7.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 69.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 82.98. The company has a market cap of £4.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.22.

Sivota Company Profile

Sivota PLC, through its subsidiary, Apester Ltd. operates a digital experience end-to-end software platform. Its platform enables brands, publishers, and creators to publish and monetize interactive digital experiences on their sites and apps. Sivota PLC was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

