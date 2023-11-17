General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Mills by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in General Mills by 101.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,708,000 after buying an additional 5,297,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $65.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

