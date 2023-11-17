BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $24.15 Million Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,018,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.83% of Bausch Health Companies worth $24,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 22.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Seana Carson sold 6,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $55,351.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 385,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,563.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Shares of BHC opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.98. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

