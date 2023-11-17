AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 132.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $24,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 106.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $169.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.36. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.82.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

