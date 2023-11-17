BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $25.08 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,834 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.07% of Fastenal worth $25,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Fastenal by 93.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 272.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Fastenal by 184.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $45.70 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,204,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,155.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,035,155.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 17,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,037,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,810.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,192 shares of company stock valued at $6,978,101 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

