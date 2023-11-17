The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tevis Investment Management boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,088 shares of company stock worth $14,565,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

