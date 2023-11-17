AGF Management Ltd. Sells 785 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,573,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,963,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,213 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,961,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,491,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of WTS opened at $192.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.08. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTS

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.