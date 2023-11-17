Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $127.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $130.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 84.68%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

