Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Position Cut by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 118,819.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,672,000 after buying an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $69,716,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 90.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,850,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,590,000 after buying an additional 1,352,653 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at $45,648,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at $44,883,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Masco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MAS opened at $59.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.20. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $45.74 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. Masco’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

