Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Globe Life by 43.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 94,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 28,786 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Globe Life by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Globe Life by 10.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 88,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Globe Life by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,325 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $147,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,325 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $147,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,893 shares of company stock valued at $6,639,879. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on GL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $117.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.78. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.23 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

