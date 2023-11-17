Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,400 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Grab by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 286,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Grab by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 328,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 145,593 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Grab by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 7,565,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,987 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grab by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,597,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays upgraded Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

GRAB opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.92. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.99 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 38.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

