Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 20,314 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,314 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Regions Financial by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 651,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,609,000 after buying an additional 225,924 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 19,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Regions Financial by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Regions Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 163,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Regions Financial by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RF. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.23.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

