Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,586,000 after buying an additional 482,230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 461,808 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,337.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,084,000 after buying an additional 310,583 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 484,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,596,000 after buying an additional 305,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,748 shares of company stock worth $6,384,347. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.88.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $283.67 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $357.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $266.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

