Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.7 %

CHRW opened at $81.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.07. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.69 and a 52 week high of $108.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.73.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman bought 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

