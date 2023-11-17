Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,791,000 after purchasing an additional 267,049 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBL. Argus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL opened at $130.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.74 and a 12-month high of $141.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

