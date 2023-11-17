Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

ELS stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.70. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.10%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 113.29%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

