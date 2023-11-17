Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 31,614,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,058,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779,003 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,646,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,057,000 after purchasing an additional 299,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 17,091,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,521 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.76 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

