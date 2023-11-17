FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $232.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.57 and a 200-day moving average of $247.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.08 and a 1-year high of $278.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

