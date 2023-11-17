Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.23.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $137.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.21 and a 200-day moving average of $141.33. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.