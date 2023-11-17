Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $2.47 Million in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 90.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 192.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 141.9% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.69.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY opened at $168.55 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $189.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.