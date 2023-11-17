Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 28000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Honey Badger Silver Trading Up 25.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.

About Honey Badger Silver

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company's Thunder Bay Silver project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario. It also holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,479 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that comprises 3 claims covering an area of approximately 4,850 hectares located in Nunavut.

