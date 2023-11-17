iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 289,171 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 115,050 shares.The stock last traded at $113.31 and had previously closed at $112.56.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
