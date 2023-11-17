iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 289,171 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 115,050 shares.The stock last traded at $113.31 and had previously closed at $112.56.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

