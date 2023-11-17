Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Canada Carbon Stock Down 16.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04.

Canada Carbon Company Profile

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Miller property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury Graphite property, which includes 22 claims covering an area of approximately 1,205.9 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

