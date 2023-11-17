E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Stock Price Down 4.3%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 954,220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,903,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on E2open Parent from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $158.49 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Farlekas sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $53,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,283,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,322,000 after buying an additional 2,524,670 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 17,432,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,143,000 after acquiring an additional 551,532 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in E2open Parent by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,667,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,139,000 after purchasing an additional 478,869 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in E2open Parent by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,166,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,665 shares during the last quarter.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

