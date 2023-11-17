Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.17.

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

