Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Trading 8.9% Higher

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.86. 2,775,470 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 4,085,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.39%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,090. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,953 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2,798.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,583,000 after buying an additional 4,217,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179,997 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,729 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 12.0% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,822,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,820 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.