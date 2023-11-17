Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,276,251 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 713,586 shares.The stock last traded at $7.47 and had previously closed at $7.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COGT. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 3.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 1,322.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,569,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 391.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,408,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,856,000 after buying an additional 2,714,447 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 109.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,685,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,471,000 after buying an additional 2,448,354 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 5,631,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,672,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,116,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

