Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.81. 112,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 270,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOMA

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $86,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $2,796,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.