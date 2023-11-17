International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Sets New 52-Week High at $153.22

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $153.22 and last traded at $152.80, with a volume of 2098913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.41.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.58. The firm has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

