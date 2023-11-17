Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Trading Down 3%

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) dropped 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.95 and last traded at $23.98. Approximately 512,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,938,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, insider Aimee Williams-Ramey sold 11,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $284,353.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

