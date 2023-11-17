InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Short Interest Update

InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the October 15th total of 40,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of InterCure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterCure by 9,567.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in InterCure by 756.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in InterCure by 70.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in InterCure by 222.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in InterCure in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

InterCure Stock Down 7.9 %

InterCure stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. InterCure has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $5.12.

About InterCure

InterCure ( NASDAQ:INCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.08 million for the quarter. InterCure had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.

