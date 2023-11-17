LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the October 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Transactions at LendingClub

In other news, Director John C. Morris acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $52,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,667 shares in the company, valued at $960,578.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 491.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132,438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LendingClub by 189.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Compass Point lowered their target price on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

LendingClub Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of LC stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $10.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.98.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $200.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.66 million. On average, equities analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

See Also

