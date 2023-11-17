Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Up 13.4% in October

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the October 15th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 922,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 25.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 186,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 38,305 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 711,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $705,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Aspen Aerogels by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 55.5% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 47,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE ASPN opened at $10.08 on Friday. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.
