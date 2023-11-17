Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,850,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 33,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
In other Canopy Growth news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $27,663.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 116,219 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,140,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 197.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth $39,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CGC stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.52. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $440.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.64.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
