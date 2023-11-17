Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,850,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 33,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other Canopy Growth news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $27,663.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,705.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 116,219 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,140,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 197.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28,666 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth $39,000. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on Canopy Growth from $0.56 to $0.66 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.02.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

Shares of CGC stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.52. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $440.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.64.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

