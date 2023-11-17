Short Interest in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expands By 13.6%

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,080,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 32,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Insider Activity at Blackstone
In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,812,942 shares of company stock valued at $128,543,218. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Blackstone
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Blackstone Price Performance
Shares of BX opened at $103.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.55. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
