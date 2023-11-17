J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 on January 9th

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.735 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

J&J Snack Foods has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. J&J Snack Foods has a payout ratio of 50.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J&J Snack Foods to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $168.39 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods has a twelve month low of $133.27 and a twelve month high of $177.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.58.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $443.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in J&J Snack Foods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,558,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,390 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,287,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,824,000 after buying an additional 14,175 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 761,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,076,000 after buying an additional 580,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 528,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,831,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

