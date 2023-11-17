ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Issues Earnings Results

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07, reports.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock Performance

ZVSA stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on ZyVersa Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.60% of ZyVersa Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Company Profile

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases.

