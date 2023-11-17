Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Westwater Resources Trading Up 10.9 %

Westwater Resources stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.76. Westwater Resources has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 1,518.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Westwater Resources by 277.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Westwater Resources in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Westwater Resources by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Westwater Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in Coosa County, Alabama. The company was formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc and changed its name to Westwater Resources, Inc in August 2017.

