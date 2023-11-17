Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter. Addentax Group had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.

Addentax Group Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXG opened at $1.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Addentax Group has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Addentax Group during the first quarter worth $1,702,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Addentax Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Addentax Group in the second quarter valued at $177,000. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addentax Group

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services.

