Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports.

Nuvalent Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NUVL opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.32. Nuvalent has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $65.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nuvalent news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 7,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $432,049.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares in the company, valued at $784,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $137,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,695 shares of company stock worth $5,611,820. Insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,076,000 after purchasing an additional 200,966 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,300,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,008,000 after acquiring an additional 45,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 115.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after acquiring an additional 877,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,254,000 after acquiring an additional 124,786 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 9.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 586,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,312,000 after acquiring an additional 51,174 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.