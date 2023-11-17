Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Trading 8.3% Higher

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.20. 34,407 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 288,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider David C. Myles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 572,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,379.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David C. Myles sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $100,153.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 565,343 shares in the company, valued at $8,491,451.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David C. Myles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 572,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,379.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,409 shares of company stock worth $1,312,848. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

