Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Shares Up 10.4%

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. 83,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 428,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRGE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Forge Global from $2.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Forge Global from $1.75 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forge Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18.

In other Forge Global news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,538,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,606,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 91,400 shares of company stock valued at $204,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Forge Global by 5.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 920,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,490 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Forge Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Forge Global by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 81,810 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Forge Global during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Forge Global during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

