RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Sees Large Volume Increase

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 202,339 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 360,275 shares.The stock last traded at $27.30 and had previously closed at $27.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXST. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of RxSight from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

RxSight Stock Up 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.93.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. Equities analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RxSight

In other news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 100,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 894,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,262,711.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shweta Maniar sold 4,292 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $120,433.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,947 shares in the company, valued at $700,012.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,417 shares of company stock worth $3,997,054. Insiders own 21.13% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RxSight

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in RxSight by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RxSight in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in RxSight by 788.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in RxSight in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

