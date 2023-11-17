NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 238,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 367,592 shares.The stock last traded at $4.76 and had previously closed at $5.05.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market cap of $527.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.52.
In other NextNav news, CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 8,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $46,032.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,924,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,892,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 7,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $43,729.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 766,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,510.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 8,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $46,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,924,555 shares in the company, valued at $10,892,981.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,257 shares of company stock valued at $147,939. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.
