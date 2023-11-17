NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 238,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 367,592 shares.The stock last traded at $4.76 and had previously closed at $5.05.

NextNav Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. The firm has a market cap of $527.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextNav news, CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 8,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $46,032.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,924,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,892,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 7,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $43,729.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 766,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,510.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 8,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $46,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,924,555 shares in the company, valued at $10,892,981.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,257 shares of company stock valued at $147,939. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav

About NextNav

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextNav during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextNav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in NextNav by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 25,572 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in NextNav in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NextNav by 1,697.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 457,711 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

