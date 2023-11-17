Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 15,206,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 23,078,115 shares.The stock last traded at $4.52 and had previously closed at $4.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Plug Power from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Plug Power Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,369,000 after buying an additional 10,378,912 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 183,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

